4802 Lake Daniel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful one story recently renovated home in Waterside Village. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage. Recent updates include granite counters, wood look tile, and new carpet. Additionally, this offers a large screened porch. This home is a great fit for anyone because of its features, easy access to Grand Parkway and Westpark tollway, and proximity to local restaurants and stores. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are all included in the list price. In wall speakers throughout home. Available for August 15th move in. This home is on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood and is ready for you to call home! CALL TODAY!