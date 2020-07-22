All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:37 PM

4802 Lake Daniel Court

4802 Lake Daniel Court · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Lake Daniel Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77407

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful one story recently renovated home in Waterside Village. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage. Recent updates include granite counters, wood look tile, and new carpet. Additionally, this offers a large screened porch. This home is a great fit for anyone because of its features, easy access to Grand Parkway and Westpark tollway, and proximity to local restaurants and stores. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are all included in the list price. In wall speakers throughout home. Available for August 15th move in. This home is on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood and is ready for you to call home! CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have any available units?
4802 Lake Daniel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have?
Some of 4802 Lake Daniel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Lake Daniel Court currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Lake Daniel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Lake Daniel Court pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Lake Daniel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Lake Daniel Court offers parking.
Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 Lake Daniel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have a pool?
No, 4802 Lake Daniel Court does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have accessible units?
Yes, 4802 Lake Daniel Court has accessible units.
Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 Lake Daniel Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4802 Lake Daniel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4802 Lake Daniel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
