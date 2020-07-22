All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:06 AM

3010 lonesome ridge Ct.

3010 Lonesome Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Lonesome Ridge Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
Spacious house near Austin High school - Property Id: 113185

Located in Sugar land( 77498) which is part of Fort Bend county. This 2,247 square foot house sites on 6,334 square lot and features 4 bed rooms and 2 and half bathroom. .62 miles away from Oyster Creek El, .34 miles away from Macario Garcia Middle and .29 miles away form Stephen F AUstin H. S. Beautiful backyard with basketball course and security camera installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113185
Property Id 113185

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have any available units?
3010 lonesome ridge Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have?
Some of 3010 lonesome ridge Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3010 lonesome ridge Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. offer parking?
No, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have a pool?
No, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 lonesome ridge Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
