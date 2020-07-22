3010 lonesome ridge Ct.

Amenities
Spacious house near Austin High school - Property Id: 113185
Located in Sugar land( 77498) which is part of Fort Bend county. This 2,247 square foot house sites on 6,334 square lot and features 4 bed rooms and 2 and half bathroom. .62 miles away from Oyster Creek El, .34 miles away from Macario Garcia Middle and .29 miles away form Stephen F AUstin H. S. Beautiful backyard with basketball course and security camera installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113185
Property Id 113185
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4828402)