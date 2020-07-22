29702 Deer Crest Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Better than new. Expansive backyard with neighbors only in one side, premium corner lot. Three car garage with epoxy floors. Open floor plan, double ovens, media room, custom master closet built-ins, upgraded tile & carpet thru out, full alarm system, security cameras, whole house water softener, kitchen water filtration system, plantation shutters, irrigation system, irrigation water meter, upgraded double doors. Dog kennel. Workbench at the garaje. Showers with glass doors. Sink at the garage. Flood light around the house & more. Minutes from from Katy shopping, dining and entertainment.