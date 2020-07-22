27907 Bering Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Perry home. Two-story grand entry with Study & Formal Dining off Entry. Gourmet Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room with abundance of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, double oven, gas cooktop, island, plenty cabinets for storage. Master Suite with dual granite vanities, oval tub, separate shower, two closets, one closet opens to laundry for real convenience. Large secondary bedrooms, Game Room and Texas Basement on second floor. Fifth bedroom could be Media Room. Covered Patio.