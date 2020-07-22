All apartments in Fort Bend County
27907 Bering Crossing Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27907 Bering Crossing Drive

27907 Bering Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27907 Bering Crossing Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Perry home. Two-story grand entry with Study & Formal Dining off Entry. Gourmet Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room with abundance of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, double oven, gas cooktop, island, plenty cabinets for storage. Master Suite with dual granite vanities, oval tub, separate shower, two closets, one closet opens to laundry for real convenience. Large secondary bedrooms, Game Room and Texas Basement on second floor. Fifth bedroom could be Media Room. Covered Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have any available units?
27907 Bering Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have?
Some of 27907 Bering Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27907 Bering Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27907 Bering Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27907 Bering Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive has accessible units.
Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27907 Bering Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27907 Bering Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
