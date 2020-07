Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home.... Look no further I am lovely inside and out I come with many great features like open kitchen island style with granite counter tops, bamboo wood style blinds, fresh paint throughout, surround sound ready, sprinkle system, and also the 4th room can be utilized as bedroom and have a dog runner in the back yard for your dog to run... room measurements needs to be verified.