Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25238 Boulder Bend

25238 Boulder Bend Ln · No Longer Available
Location

25238 Boulder Bend Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
tennis court
This is a must see immaculate town home right in the heart of Cinco Ranch! Recently updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath beauty features laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, and GE stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms, utility room, flex area, and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Flex area in the hallway could easily be used as an office space. Great amenity access including beach club, pools, ponds, tennis courts, walking trails, and parks. Conveniently located near major freeways for an easy commute with plenty of shopping and restaurant choices at your fingertips. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25238 Boulder Bend have any available units?
25238 Boulder Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 25238 Boulder Bend have?
Some of 25238 Boulder Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25238 Boulder Bend currently offering any rent specials?
25238 Boulder Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25238 Boulder Bend pet-friendly?
No, 25238 Boulder Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 25238 Boulder Bend offer parking?
Yes, 25238 Boulder Bend offers parking.
Does 25238 Boulder Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25238 Boulder Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25238 Boulder Bend have a pool?
Yes, 25238 Boulder Bend has a pool.
Does 25238 Boulder Bend have accessible units?
Yes, 25238 Boulder Bend has accessible units.
Does 25238 Boulder Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25238 Boulder Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 25238 Boulder Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 25238 Boulder Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
