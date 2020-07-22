25238 Boulder Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool tennis court

This is a must see immaculate town home right in the heart of Cinco Ranch! Recently updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath beauty features laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, and GE stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms, utility room, flex area, and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Flex area in the hallway could easily be used as an office space. Great amenity access including beach club, pools, ponds, tennis courts, walking trails, and parks. Conveniently located near major freeways for an easy commute with plenty of shopping and restaurant choices at your fingertips. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! Make your appointment today.