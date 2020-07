Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful home with master down as well as another large bedroom with ensuite bathroom on opposite side of the house, study, formal dining room, breakfast nook. Two bedrooms, game room and media room up with one and a half baths. Granite, home automation ready. Rooms and closets are huge. Cat 5 and 6 cable ran throughout and cameras for security! Come out and tour your new rental today.