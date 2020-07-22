All apartments in Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County, TX
24807 Pleasant Shores Court
24807 Pleasant Shores Court

24807 Pleasant Shores Court · No Longer Available
Location

24807 Pleasant Shores Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Light, bright & immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a cul de sac in the beautiful community of Talavera! Tons of upgrades inside & out!! Covered front porch, oversized garage w/5 ft extension, full gutters, sprinkler system & large outdoor back patio to relax on! Amazing kitchen w/oversized island, granite, undermount cabinet lighting, extra deep sink, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch Espresso Cabinets & 2 pantries! Large, secluded master bedroom w/bay windows, ensuite bath w/granite, tile, soaking tub, tiled shower, separate vanities & large closet! Engineered hardwood floors in the main living spaces, 2 floor outlets in living room, crown molding, plantation shutters at front of the home, electric shades in the living room, stone fireplace, oversized utility room, 8 ft doors throughout, secondary bedrooms w/tile & granite, one secondary bedroom w/ensuite bath, built-in bench w/cubby's at garage entrance to home! Community pool, splash pad and walking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have any available units?
24807 Pleasant Shores Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have?
Some of 24807 Pleasant Shores Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24807 Pleasant Shores Court currently offering any rent specials?
24807 Pleasant Shores Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24807 Pleasant Shores Court pet-friendly?
No, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court offer parking?
Yes, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court offers parking.
Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have a pool?
Yes, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court has a pool.
Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have accessible units?
Yes, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court has accessible units.
Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24807 Pleasant Shores Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24807 Pleasant Shores Court does not have units with air conditioning.
