24807 Pleasant Shores Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Light, bright & immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a cul de sac in the beautiful community of Talavera! Tons of upgrades inside & out!! Covered front porch, oversized garage w/5 ft extension, full gutters, sprinkler system & large outdoor back patio to relax on! Amazing kitchen w/oversized island, granite, undermount cabinet lighting, extra deep sink, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch Espresso Cabinets & 2 pantries! Large, secluded master bedroom w/bay windows, ensuite bath w/granite, tile, soaking tub, tiled shower, separate vanities & large closet! Engineered hardwood floors in the main living spaces, 2 floor outlets in living room, crown molding, plantation shutters at front of the home, electric shades in the living room, stone fireplace, oversized utility room, 8 ft doors throughout, secondary bedrooms w/tile & granite, one secondary bedroom w/ensuite bath, built-in bench w/cubby's at garage entrance to home! Community pool, splash pad and walking trails!