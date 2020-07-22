23223 San Salvador Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry pool hot tub

Welcome to The Lakes of Avalon at Seven Meadows in Katy, TX. Gorgeous home situated ON THE WATER in a prestigious gated community and at the end of a beautiful cul-de-sac. This spectacular home has breathtaking water front views of lake with water fountain and a sparkling zero edge pool, spa and deck. Home features Screened Sunroom; Sun Filled Living Space w/ Vaulted Ceiling in Family Room, Granite Covered Gourmet Kitchen w/ Huge Pantry & Oversized Laundry Room, dramatic Curved Staircase in Foyer, and so much more! Walking distance to schools and golf club. Rent includes pool & yard maintenance - Hurry, won't last!