All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 23223 San Salvador Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
23223 San Salvador Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23223 San Salvador Place

23223 San Salvador Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23223 San Salvador Pl, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Welcome to The Lakes of Avalon at Seven Meadows in Katy, TX. Gorgeous home situated ON THE WATER in a prestigious gated community and at the end of a beautiful cul-de-sac. This spectacular home has breathtaking water front views of lake with water fountain and a sparkling zero edge pool, spa and deck. Home features Screened Sunroom; Sun Filled Living Space w/ Vaulted Ceiling in Family Room, Granite Covered Gourmet Kitchen w/ Huge Pantry & Oversized Laundry Room, dramatic Curved Staircase in Foyer, and so much more! Walking distance to schools and golf club. Rent includes pool & yard maintenance - Hurry, won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23223 San Salvador Place have any available units?
23223 San Salvador Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 23223 San Salvador Place have?
Some of 23223 San Salvador Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23223 San Salvador Place currently offering any rent specials?
23223 San Salvador Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23223 San Salvador Place pet-friendly?
No, 23223 San Salvador Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 23223 San Salvador Place offer parking?
No, 23223 San Salvador Place does not offer parking.
Does 23223 San Salvador Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23223 San Salvador Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23223 San Salvador Place have a pool?
Yes, 23223 San Salvador Place has a pool.
Does 23223 San Salvador Place have accessible units?
Yes, 23223 San Salvador Place has accessible units.
Does 23223 San Salvador Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23223 San Salvador Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 23223 San Salvador Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 23223 San Salvador Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy
Cinco Ranch, TX 77450
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way
Richmond, TX 77406
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd
Richmond, TX 77406
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine