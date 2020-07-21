23027 N Waterlily

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

This home is a stellar. One of a kind we don't often come across these kind of rental properties to call it home. Shopping and dinning is just hop skip and jump. Literally a value for your dollar. High ceiling living room over looking the second floor, with an elegant foyer & beautiful entrance. Perfectly done wooden flooring with tile in the kitchen and beautiful counter tops, two door stainless steel refrigerator is provided for you with washer and dryer in a sep utility room. Separate breakfast area. Master bed is very elegant with master suite 2 sinks, big walking closet, sep bath and tub. Living room has fireplace with lighted ceiling fan and wooden flooring. Second floor is brand new carpet with 2 bedrooms, walking closet and a big gameroom. Pretty patio in the backyard which is absolutely gorgeous. Powder room/half bath. The house is ready to call it a home. Very close to Katy; Energy corridor. Nearby west park tollways and 99pkwy.