Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23027 N Waterlily

23027 N Waterlily Dr · No Longer Available
Location

23027 N Waterlily Dr, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
This home is a stellar. One of a kind we don't often come across these kind of rental properties to call it home. Shopping and dinning is just hop skip and jump. Literally a value for your dollar. High ceiling living room over looking the second floor, with an elegant foyer & beautiful entrance. Perfectly done wooden flooring with tile in the kitchen and beautiful counter tops, two door stainless steel refrigerator is provided for you with washer and dryer in a sep utility room. Separate breakfast area. Master bed is very elegant with master suite 2 sinks, big walking closet, sep bath and tub. Living room has fireplace with lighted ceiling fan and wooden flooring. Second floor is brand new carpet with 2 bedrooms, walking closet and a big gameroom. Pretty patio in the backyard which is absolutely gorgeous. Powder room/half bath. The house is ready to call it a home. Very close to Katy; Energy corridor. Nearby west park tollways and 99pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23027 N Waterlily have any available units?
23027 N Waterlily doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 23027 N Waterlily have?
Some of 23027 N Waterlily's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23027 N Waterlily currently offering any rent specials?
23027 N Waterlily is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23027 N Waterlily pet-friendly?
No, 23027 N Waterlily is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 23027 N Waterlily offer parking?
Yes, 23027 N Waterlily offers parking.
Does 23027 N Waterlily have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23027 N Waterlily offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23027 N Waterlily have a pool?
No, 23027 N Waterlily does not have a pool.
Does 23027 N Waterlily have accessible units?
Yes, 23027 N Waterlily has accessible units.
Does 23027 N Waterlily have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23027 N Waterlily has units with dishwashers.
Does 23027 N Waterlily have units with air conditioning?
No, 23027 N Waterlily does not have units with air conditioning.
