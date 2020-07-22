All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 21115 Amber Crossing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
21115 Amber Crossing Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:41 PM

21115 Amber Crossing Drive

21115 Amber Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21115 Amber Crossing Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Come see this fabulous and affordable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Richmond! This property provides you with lush landscaping and plenty of shade on a BEAUTIFUL lot. The awesome backyard includes a large patio area for relaxing or entertaining! The interior features spacious rooms, high ceilings, plenty of windows, easy maintenance tile flooring, a semi-open concept island kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry space...upgraded lighting and fanlight fixtures throughout...the wonderful master suite offers lovely views and a walk in closet, and the master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower...and appliances stay!!! All of this and close to great shopping and dining at La Centerra/Cinco Ranch and Towne Center/Sugarland. This home truly has it all and won't last long - schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have any available units?
21115 Amber Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have?
Some of 21115 Amber Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21115 Amber Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21115 Amber Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21115 Amber Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive has accessible units.
Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21115 Amber Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21115 Amber Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr
Richmond, TX 77407
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr
Stafford, TX 77477
Richmond House
402 S 11th St
Richmond, TX 77469
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd
Rosenberg, TX 77469

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine