21115 Amber Crossing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Come see this fabulous and affordable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Richmond! This property provides you with lush landscaping and plenty of shade on a BEAUTIFUL lot. The awesome backyard includes a large patio area for relaxing or entertaining! The interior features spacious rooms, high ceilings, plenty of windows, easy maintenance tile flooring, a semi-open concept island kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry space...upgraded lighting and fanlight fixtures throughout...the wonderful master suite offers lovely views and a walk in closet, and the master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower...and appliances stay!!! All of this and close to great shopping and dining at La Centerra/Cinco Ranch and Towne Center/Sugarland. This home truly has it all and won't last long - schedule your viewing today!