Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:50 AM

20802 Newbury Park Drive

20802 Newbury Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20802 Newbury Park Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in the highly desired Cinco Ranch community! This home has it all, location, beautiful updates, 4 bedroom & game room w a detached 3 car garage! Located walking distance to the highly rated elementary & Junior High & also just one of Cinco Ranches many beautiful pool areas! Travertine tile throughout most of the first floor, double story entrance, as you walk in to the left you have your formal dining room & the right can either be a formal living room or study, you decide very versatile! Huge living room w gorgeous fireplace lots of windows for plenty of natural sunlight, gorgeous remodeled kitchen, beautiful new cabinets & back splash, your kitchen looks out to your living & breakfast area. Large master suite w high ceilings, totally redone master bathroom w walk in seamless shower, garden tub, & huge walk in closet! Huge cul de sac type yard w No Back Neighbors! Pergola that provides nice shade! Huge game room & 3 large secondary rooms. Don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have any available units?
20802 Newbury Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have?
Some of 20802 Newbury Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20802 Newbury Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20802 Newbury Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20802 Newbury Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20802 Newbury Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20802 Newbury Park Drive offers parking.
Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20802 Newbury Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20802 Newbury Park Drive has a pool.
Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 20802 Newbury Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20802 Newbury Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20802 Newbury Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20802 Newbury Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
