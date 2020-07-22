20802 Newbury Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous home in the highly desired Cinco Ranch community! This home has it all, location, beautiful updates, 4 bedroom & game room w a detached 3 car garage! Located walking distance to the highly rated elementary & Junior High & also just one of Cinco Ranches many beautiful pool areas! Travertine tile throughout most of the first floor, double story entrance, as you walk in to the left you have your formal dining room & the right can either be a formal living room or study, you decide very versatile! Huge living room w gorgeous fireplace lots of windows for plenty of natural sunlight, gorgeous remodeled kitchen, beautiful new cabinets & back splash, your kitchen looks out to your living & breakfast area. Large master suite w high ceilings, totally redone master bathroom w walk in seamless shower, garden tub, & huge walk in closet! Huge cul de sac type yard w No Back Neighbors! Pergola that provides nice shade! Huge game room & 3 large secondary rooms. Don't miss this beauty!