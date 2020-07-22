20202 Parker Bend Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/f737a950bb ----

This amazing home features an open concept kitchen & formal dining room, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets & granite countertops that create a high-end look. There's a private study with tile floors on the first level. The Master retreat offers large walk-in closets, jetted tub, walk in shower & dual vanities creating the perfect oasis after a long day. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and gameroom. The home has a pool-sized backyard & is within minutes to entertainment, dining & shopping via the Grand Parkway, I-10, Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway and Hwy 6. You'll enjoy amenities like swimming pools, basketball courts and more! Schedule your showing today.