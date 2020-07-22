All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 20202 Parker Bend Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
20202 Parker Bend Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20202 Parker Bend Ln

20202 Parker Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20202 Parker Bend Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77407

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/f737a950bb ----
This amazing home features an open concept kitchen & formal dining room, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets & granite countertops that create a high-end look. There's a private study with tile floors on the first level. The Master retreat offers large walk-in closets, jetted tub, walk in shower & dual vanities creating the perfect oasis after a long day. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and gameroom. The home has a pool-sized backyard & is within minutes to entertainment, dining & shopping via the Grand Parkway, I-10, Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway and Hwy 6. You'll enjoy amenities like swimming pools, basketball courts and more! Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have any available units?
20202 Parker Bend Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have?
Some of 20202 Parker Bend Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20202 Parker Bend Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20202 Parker Bend Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20202 Parker Bend Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20202 Parker Bend Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln offer parking?
No, 20202 Parker Bend Ln does not offer parking.
Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20202 Parker Bend Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have a pool?
Yes, 20202 Parker Bend Ln has a pool.
Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have accessible units?
No, 20202 Parker Bend Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 20202 Parker Bend Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20202 Parker Bend Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 20202 Parker Bend Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093
Richmond, TX 77406
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine