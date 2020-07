1910 Gustave Cook Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

STUNNING PERRY HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING IN MAIN AREAS; LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT; STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN; REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED AND RECESSED LIGHTING AMONG MANY OTHER FEATURES. ENJOY AN ELEGANT FORMAL DINING ROOM, GREAT FOR CELEBRATIONS; LOVELY OPEN CONCEPT ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND ABUNDANT COUNTER/CABINET SPACE LOOKS OUT TO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD AND COVERED PATIO. UNWIND IN THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE COMPLETE WITH A MASTER BATH THAT FEATURES DUAL VANITIES, A WHIRLPOOL TUB AND A SEPARATE SHOWER. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. MUD ROOM. 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! A MUST SEE!