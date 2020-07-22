17031 Hinkley Glen Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool

Beautiful 2-story brick home with large open floor plan, living, kitchen & breakfast room with ceramic tile floor. Formal living & dining. Master bedroom and another bedroom downstairs. Stainless appliances, including French door refrigerator. Gameroom upstairs. Automatic sprinklers front & back. Large covered patio and fenced backyard. Club at Aliana has two pools, playgrounds, huge covered outdoor seating areas & miles of hike/bike trails. Pets are case by case basis. Not showing until vacant.