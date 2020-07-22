All apartments in Fort Bend County
1627 Eberhart Star Court
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

1627 Eberhart Star Court

1627 Eberhart Star Court · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Eberhart Star Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2300 sq ft+ ONE STORY w/ STUDY, GAME ROOM and FORMAL DINING on a CUL DE SAC lot nestled in the prime location of MILLS POINTE near KATY MILLS MALL. Large KITCHEN with BREAKFAST BAR, 42" CABINETS and SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS. MASTER SUITE with HUGE WALK IN CLOSET and lovely views of the backyard. This functional floor plan boasts HIGH CEILINGS throughout and SECONDARY BEDROOMS with large closets and a GAME ROOM in-between the bedrooms. COVERED PATIO and NO BACK NEIGHBORS! Just minutes from I-10/HWY 99 for an EASY COMMUTE to the ENERGY CORRIDOR. KATY ISD SCHOOLS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have any available units?
1627 Eberhart Star Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have?
Some of 1627 Eberhart Star Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Eberhart Star Court currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Eberhart Star Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Eberhart Star Court pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Eberhart Star Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Eberhart Star Court offers parking.
Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Eberhart Star Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have a pool?
No, 1627 Eberhart Star Court does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1627 Eberhart Star Court has accessible units.
Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Eberhart Star Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 Eberhart Star Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 Eberhart Star Court does not have units with air conditioning.
