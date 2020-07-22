1627 Eberhart Star Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2300 sq ft+ ONE STORY w/ STUDY, GAME ROOM and FORMAL DINING on a CUL DE SAC lot nestled in the prime location of MILLS POINTE near KATY MILLS MALL. Large KITCHEN with BREAKFAST BAR, 42" CABINETS and SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS. MASTER SUITE with HUGE WALK IN CLOSET and lovely views of the backyard. This functional floor plan boasts HIGH CEILINGS throughout and SECONDARY BEDROOMS with large closets and a GAME ROOM in-between the bedrooms. COVERED PATIO and NO BACK NEIGHBORS! Just minutes from I-10/HWY 99 for an EASY COMMUTE to the ENERGY CORRIDOR. KATY ISD SCHOOLS!