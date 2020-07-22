14327 Dunrobin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

You will fall in love with this gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with breathtaking panoramic views of the beautiful Chelsea Harbour. The spacious downstairs master suite also has a bay window to take in the view. There are three bedrooms upstairs, two share a Jack and Jill bathroom. There's even a game room (media room) and second family room (den) for the whole family to enjoy! Located in the highly acclaimed Fort Bend ISD, this home is a must see! - Seller is offering $1000 buyer rebate. Motivated Seller - ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!