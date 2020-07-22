13406 Naples Bridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home in the subdivision of Eldridge Park Village. Great entertaining space downstairs with lots of room for your guests inside and out in the back yard. Living space upstairs has lots of room in every bedroom with a large game room for that late night movie with the family. Recently installed stainless steel stove and dishwasher. This property is ready for immediate move in. Schedule your showing right away.