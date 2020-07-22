All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:51 AM

13406 Naples Bridge Rd

13406 Naples Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13406 Naples Bridge Road, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in the subdivision of Eldridge Park Village. Great entertaining space downstairs with lots of room for your guests inside and out in the back yard. Living space upstairs has lots of room in every bedroom with a large game room for that late night movie with the family. Recently installed stainless steel stove and dishwasher. This property is ready for immediate move in. Schedule your showing right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have any available units?
13406 Naples Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have?
Some of 13406 Naples Bridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13406 Naples Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Naples Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Naples Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd offers parking.
Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd has accessible units.
Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13406 Naples Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13406 Naples Bridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
