Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to the 2019 Peoples Choice Highland Home. This magnificent Home was Built in 2019 with plenty of upgrades including all appliances as well as brand new washer and dryer. This Home has an open layout with 3 Bedrooms 2 baths minutes away from walking trails and Amenity center as well as catch and release ponds including several sports fields. Clements Ranch is an award winning neighborhood that consist of Brand new homes built in the last few years.