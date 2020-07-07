511 Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

ORGINAL HARD WOOD FLOORING MAKES LIFE EASY IN THIS 3 BED 2 BATH FRAME HOME IN FORNEY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND SHOWS WELL FOR NEW FAMILY . PRIVACY FENCING IN YARD W 10X10 STORAGE. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY NOT COVERED. MUST HAVE APP FEE , CREDIT CHECK