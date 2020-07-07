305 Caladium Drive

Amenities

Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. Our homes our built with our residents in mind! We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Applications are $50.00 per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.