Forney, TX
3003 Rocking Hills Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3003 Rocking Hills Trl

3003 Rocking Hills Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Rocking Hills Trl, Forney, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Super nice Three Bed and 2 Bath home that features a large family room. The fully equipped kitchen showcases stunning granite countertops. The spacious bedrooms feature abundant storage and closet space. Enjoy your evenings on the extended covered back patio with Large backyard with privacy fence. This Home is equipped with water purifiers.Rent: $1,575.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl have any available units?
3003 Rocking Hills Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 3003 Rocking Hills Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Rocking Hills Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Rocking Hills Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl offer parking?
No, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl have a pool?
No, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl have accessible units?
No, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Rocking Hills Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Rocking Hills Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
