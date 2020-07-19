3003 Rocking Hills Trl

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Super nice Three Bed and 2 Bath home that features a large family room. The fully equipped kitchen showcases stunning granite countertops. The spacious bedrooms feature abundant storage and closet space. Enjoy your evenings on the extended covered back patio with Large backyard with privacy fence. This Home is equipped with water purifiers.Rent: $1,575.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.