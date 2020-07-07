All apartments in Forney
213 Long Prairie Drive

Location

213 Long Prairie Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great two story with the master having a garden tub with a separate stand up shower. This bath has also has double vanities. Forney ISD. Has double pane thermo windows. There are 2 dining areas & one living area. The backyard is a big yard with grass and it is fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Long Prairie Drive have any available units?
213 Long Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 213 Long Prairie Drive have?
Some of 213 Long Prairie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Long Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Long Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Long Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Long Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 213 Long Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Long Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 213 Long Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Long Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Long Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 213 Long Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 Long Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Long Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Long Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Long Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Long Prairie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Long Prairie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

