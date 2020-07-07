213 Long Prairie Drive

This is a great two story with the master having a garden tub with a separate stand up shower. This bath has also has double vanities. Forney ISD. Has double pane thermo windows. There are 2 dining areas & one living area. The backyard is a big yard with grass and it is fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
