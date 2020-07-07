All apartments in Forney
132 Stallion Lane

132 Stallion Ln · No Longer Available
Location

132 Stallion Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Self Show Tours are available!Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in! We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit Bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist,5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. OPEN HOUSE 2.15 SWING BY OUR MODEL LOCATED AT 409 MEADOW, FORNEY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

