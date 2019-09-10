7408 Fredricksburg Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Now accepting Housing Assistance (Section 8). You won't want to miss this home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage is in a great location in a QUIET cul-du-sac just minutes from I-20 and I-35W. This home boasts a LARGE BACKYARD with a covered porch and large SHADE TREES, which is great for entertaining large or small parties on hot summer days. The living room has a wood-burning FIREPLACE for those chilly nights and the Kitchen features an electric range-oven, dishwasher and disposal. This home also has a separate utility closet for a washer and dryer. This one is sure to go fast, so you don't want to miss it! See Photos for Tenant Selection Criteria. All Information Deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed.