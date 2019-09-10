All apartments in Forest Hill
7408 Fredricksburg Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

7408 Fredricksburg Drive

7408 Fredricksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Fredricksburg Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now accepting Housing Assistance (Section 8). You won't want to miss this home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage is in a great location in a QUIET cul-du-sac just minutes from I-20 and I-35W. This home boasts a LARGE BACKYARD with a covered porch and large SHADE TREES, which is great for entertaining large or small parties on hot summer days. The living room has a wood-burning FIREPLACE for those chilly nights and the Kitchen features an electric range-oven, dishwasher and disposal. This home also has a separate utility closet for a washer and dryer. This one is sure to go fast, so you don't want to miss it! See Photos for Tenant Selection Criteria. All Information Deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have any available units?
7408 Fredricksburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have?
Some of 7408 Fredricksburg Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Fredricksburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Fredricksburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Fredricksburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive offers parking.
Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have a pool?
No, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7408 Fredricksburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7408 Fredricksburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

