Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:40 AM

3712 Dutch Iris Lane

3712 Dutch Iris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Dutch Iris Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Home Sweet Home! Cute single story home. 3 bed, 2 bath with 1 flex room that can used as 4th bedroom or study. Great Open floor plan! Convenient location! Must See! Don't miss this great opportunity!
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have any available units?
3712 Dutch Iris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have?
Some of 3712 Dutch Iris Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Dutch Iris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Dutch Iris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Dutch Iris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane offer parking?
No, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have a pool?
No, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have accessible units?
No, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Dutch Iris Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Dutch Iris Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

