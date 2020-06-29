3402 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Outstanding floorplan! Five bedrooms with office include hardwood floors, open kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and eat in kitchen. Master bedroom and bath with master bath garden tub and separate shower, walk-in closet on the first level. Four additional bedrooms, two baths on the second level. Two car garage, nice size backyard. One small pet up to 35 pounds. Agent or tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.