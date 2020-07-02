All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

3300 Stone Bridge Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Flower Mound! Flower Mound High School! Interior features 3 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Formal living room with high ceiling, and formal dining area. Eat in kitchen with Fridge included. 2nd living area down with fire place. Large master up with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Sizable spare bedrooms up, and 3rd living space. Half bath down stairs. Fenced yard, covered back patio. Tons of shade trees. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive have any available units?
3300 Stone Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive have?
Some of 3300 Stone Bridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Stone Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Stone Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Stone Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Stone Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Stone Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Stone Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Stone Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Stone Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Stone Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Stone Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

