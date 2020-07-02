3300 Stone Bridge Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Flower Mound! Flower Mound High School! Interior features 3 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Formal living room with high ceiling, and formal dining area. Eat in kitchen with Fridge included. 2nd living area down with fire place. Large master up with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Sizable spare bedrooms up, and 3rd living space. Half bath down stairs. Fenced yard, covered back patio. Tons of shade trees. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping.