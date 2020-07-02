2237 Zenith Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

The Pinnacle At Riverwalk Combine Urban Living With The Comfort Of Home. Conveniently located in the heart of upscale Flower Mound. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout living areas. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with gas range. The large Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings. Master bath boasts dual sinks, dual vanity, stand-alone shower, and walk-in closet. The River Walk's centerpiece is Central Park, where residents enjoy an amphitheater, restaurant row, retail shops, and a scenic river. MUST SEE!