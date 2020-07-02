All apartments in Flower Mound
2237 Zenith Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

2237 Zenith Avenue

2237 Zenith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Zenith Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
The Pinnacle At Riverwalk Combine Urban Living With The Comfort Of Home. Conveniently located in the heart of upscale Flower Mound. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout living areas. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with gas range. The large Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings. Master bath boasts dual sinks, dual vanity, stand-alone shower, and walk-in closet. The River Walk's centerpiece is Central Park, where residents enjoy an amphitheater, restaurant row, retail shops, and a scenic river. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Zenith Avenue have any available units?
2237 Zenith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Zenith Avenue have?
Some of 2237 Zenith Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Zenith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Zenith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Zenith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Zenith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2237 Zenith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Zenith Avenue offers parking.
Does 2237 Zenith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Zenith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Zenith Avenue have a pool?
No, 2237 Zenith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Zenith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2237 Zenith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Zenith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Zenith Avenue has units with dishwashers.

