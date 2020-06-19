All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:52 PM

1723 Buckeye Drive

1723 Buckeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Buckeye Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully updated family home in Timbercreek! Laminate floors in living room and formal dining. Light and bright kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and windows overlooking the back yard. Large master down with lots of closet space. Bathrooms updated with granite counters and farm style sinks. Located next to Spring Meadow Park and close to shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Buckeye Drive have any available units?
1723 Buckeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Buckeye Drive have?
Some of 1723 Buckeye Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Buckeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Buckeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Buckeye Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Buckeye Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Buckeye Drive offer parking?
No, 1723 Buckeye Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Buckeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Buckeye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Buckeye Drive have a pool?
No, 1723 Buckeye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Buckeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 1723 Buckeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Buckeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Buckeye Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

