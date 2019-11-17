824 McCall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Meet elegance as you enter with stone elevation & open wood floors in this family. A chef's dream kitchen with island, corner walk-in pantry. The master is an escape with split his & her vanities, a seperate garden tub, built-in seated shower & large closet. Secondary rooms are split with large closet spaces. Covered back porch. Designed with...beautiful brick & stone combination for a gorgeous drive up appeal. Upgraded granite, wood floor, tiles,kitchen backsplash & white cabinetry. Energy Efficient! Tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, vinyl windows.