581 W Fate Main Place
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

581 W Fate Main Place

581 Fate Main Place · No Longer Available
Location

581 Fate Main Place, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Spacious home built in 2016 located in Woodcreek! Great Community amenities including Pools, Parks, Community Centers and more. Split Layout has 3 bedrooms, but Study could opt as 4th. Kitchen has Granite Counter tops plus an open layout that views into the family room with corner fireplace. Master bedroom features a spa style bathroom with his-n-hers sinks, separate soaking tub, walk in shower with seat and a very spacious walk in closet. Large covered back patio & full sprinkler system. Please contact listing broker for application packet with leasing criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 W Fate Main Place have any available units?
581 W Fate Main Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 581 W Fate Main Place have?
Some of 581 W Fate Main Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 W Fate Main Place currently offering any rent specials?
581 W Fate Main Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 W Fate Main Place pet-friendly?
No, 581 W Fate Main Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 581 W Fate Main Place offer parking?
No, 581 W Fate Main Place does not offer parking.
Does 581 W Fate Main Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 W Fate Main Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 W Fate Main Place have a pool?
Yes, 581 W Fate Main Place has a pool.
Does 581 W Fate Main Place have accessible units?
No, 581 W Fate Main Place does not have accessible units.
Does 581 W Fate Main Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 W Fate Main Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 581 W Fate Main Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 W Fate Main Place does not have units with air conditioning.

