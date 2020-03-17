581 W Fate Main Place

Amenities
Spacious home built in 2016 located in Woodcreek! Great Community amenities including Pools, Parks, Community Centers and more. Split Layout has 3 bedrooms, but Study could opt as 4th. Kitchen has Granite Counter tops plus an open layout that views into the family room with corner fireplace. Master bedroom features a spa style bathroom with his-n-hers sinks, separate soaking tub, walk in shower with seat and a very spacious walk in closet. Large covered back patio & full sprinkler system. Please contact listing broker for application packet with leasing criteria.