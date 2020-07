Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

ROCKWALL ISD, GO TO ROCKWALL HIGH SCHOOL. Beautiful 3bedrooms, 2 baths, and an Office, with an open floor plan. Kitchen is highlighted by granite counter top, backsplash, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, cabinets, large counter top. Next to I30 highway. 6 to 7 minutes to Rockwall and 25 to 30 to downtown Dallas. The Amenities include several pools, walking-jogging trails, playgrounds, and clubhouse.