All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 409 Azalea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
409 Azalea Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

409 Azalea Drive

409 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

409 Azalea Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FEBRUARY 11TH MOVE IN available; 3 bedroom home with open floorplan in Spring Meadow in Fate. This home is clean, and the landlord is great. All pets are considered on a case by case basis. Pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Azalea Drive have any available units?
409 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 409 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 409 Azalea Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Azalea Drive offer parking?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balconies
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TX
Frisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District