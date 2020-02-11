FEBRUARY 11TH MOVE IN available; 3 bedroom home with open floorplan in Spring Meadow in Fate. This home is clean, and the landlord is great. All pets are considered on a case by case basis. Pet fees apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Azalea Drive have any available units?
409 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 409 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 409 Azalea Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Azalea Drive offer parking?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.