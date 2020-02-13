All apartments in Fate
317 Blackhaw Drive

317 Blackhaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Blackhaw Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the Woodcreek community of Fate with easy access to Lake Ray Hubbard & Rockwall's Harbor District. This home offers open floor plan with a see through fireplace. Flex room can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3rd living room, or an office. The backyard backs up to a greenbelt. You can relax on the covered patio with large trees to provide shade.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Blackhaw Drive have any available units?
317 Blackhaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 317 Blackhaw Drive have?
Some of 317 Blackhaw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Blackhaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Blackhaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Blackhaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Blackhaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 317 Blackhaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Blackhaw Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Blackhaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Blackhaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Blackhaw Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Blackhaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Blackhaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Blackhaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Blackhaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Blackhaw Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Blackhaw Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Blackhaw Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

