All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 127 Abelia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
127 Abelia Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

127 Abelia Drive

127 Abelia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

127 Abelia Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful home in Spring Creek Subdivision! - Beautiful home located in desirable Spring Creek subdivision. This beautiful split bedroom home features large island kitchen with granite, all black appliances with built in microwave, stone fireplace, large master with garden tub and separate shower, double sinks, separate over sized laundry room, large back yard with covered patio, full sprinkler system, full gutters, new tile in kitchen and breakfast room, new windows, solar screens and more! Royse City ISD!

(RLNE3803149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Abelia Drive have any available units?
127 Abelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 127 Abelia Drive have?
Some of 127 Abelia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Abelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Abelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Abelia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Abelia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 127 Abelia Drive offer parking?
No, 127 Abelia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 127 Abelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Abelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Abelia Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Abelia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Abelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Abelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Abelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Abelia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Abelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Abelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District