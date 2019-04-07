127 Abelia Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in Spring Creek Subdivision! - Beautiful home located in desirable Spring Creek subdivision. This beautiful split bedroom home features large island kitchen with granite, all black appliances with built in microwave, stone fireplace, large master with garden tub and separate shower, double sinks, separate over sized laundry room, large back yard with covered patio, full sprinkler system, full gutters, new tile in kitchen and breakfast room, new windows, solar screens and more! Royse City ISD!



