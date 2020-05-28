227 Citrus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment. Home comes with an abundant of kitchen cabinets, 3 cm granite counter top, upgraded tiles in the high traffic areas, spacious owner's suite with tray ceiling, and more. Home is situated in a beautiful master-planned community located along the I-30 corridor in Fate, just east of Rockwall. As you enter the community, you will find a catch and release fish pond, miles of nature trails, playgrounds and so much more. Conveniently located near I30, Highway 66 and FM 548. Contact agent for Dollhouse Virtual Tour