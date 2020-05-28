All apartments in Fate
Fate, TX
227 Citrus Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:41 PM

227 Citrus Drive

227 Citrus Drive · (817) 703-6513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment. Home comes with an abundant of kitchen cabinets, 3 cm granite counter top, upgraded tiles in the high traffic areas, spacious owner's suite with tray ceiling, and more. Home is situated in a beautiful master-planned community located along the I-30 corridor in Fate, just east of Rockwall. As you enter the community, you will find a catch and release fish pond, miles of nature trails, playgrounds and so much more. Conveniently located near I30, Highway 66 and FM 548. Contact agent for Dollhouse Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Citrus Drive have any available units?
227 Citrus Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Citrus Drive have?
Some of 227 Citrus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Citrus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Citrus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Citrus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 227 Citrus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 227 Citrus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Citrus Drive does offer parking.
Does 227 Citrus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Citrus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Citrus Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Citrus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Citrus Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Citrus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Citrus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Citrus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Citrus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Citrus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
