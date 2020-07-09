412 Varnum Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room media room

If you're looking for privacy, space & lots of natural lighting, look no further! This home is perfect for entertaining with its open concept dining & living areas. Gourmet Kitchen opens to large Family Room with new LED lighting above & under cabinets. Master boasts en suite bath with dual sinks, 2 new additional walk-in cedar lined closets & access to the relaxing back covered patio. Second office or craft room are just a few of the amenities. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with a skylight, game room, extra storage room and a media room that is waiting for you to make it your own. The Newly installed outdoor Lentz lighting complete this beautiful home. This is the one, and it can be yours!