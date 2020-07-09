All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 412 Varnum Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
412 Varnum Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 Varnum Way

412 Varnum Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

412 Varnum Way, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
If you're looking for privacy, space & lots of natural lighting, look no further! This home is perfect for entertaining with its open concept dining & living areas. Gourmet Kitchen opens to large Family Room with new LED lighting above & under cabinets. Master boasts en suite bath with dual sinks, 2 new additional walk-in cedar lined closets & access to the relaxing back covered patio. Second office or craft room are just a few of the amenities. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with a skylight, game room, extra storage room and a media room that is waiting for you to make it your own. The Newly installed outdoor Lentz lighting complete this beautiful home. This is the one, and it can be yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Varnum Way have any available units?
412 Varnum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 412 Varnum Way have?
Some of 412 Varnum Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Varnum Way currently offering any rent specials?
412 Varnum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Varnum Way pet-friendly?
No, 412 Varnum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 412 Varnum Way offer parking?
Yes, 412 Varnum Way offers parking.
Does 412 Varnum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Varnum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Varnum Way have a pool?
No, 412 Varnum Way does not have a pool.
Does 412 Varnum Way have accessible units?
No, 412 Varnum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Varnum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Varnum Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Varnum Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Varnum Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District