1317 Shinnecock Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

ENJOY LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THIS LOVELY VILLA LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY FEATURING AMAZING AMENITIES OF GOLF, TENNIS, FITNESS CENTER, INDOOR~OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS, FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS BEAUTY HAS BEEN AMAZINGLY UPDATED WITH LOVELY HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL TONES, NEW REFRIGERATOR, ELEGANTLY LANDSCAPED BACK WITH LOVELY CEDAR DECK TO ENJOY LEISURELY MORNING COFFEES OR RELAXING EVENING HAPPY HOURS. RENT INCLUDES ALL HOA DUES~FULL CLUB FACILITY ACCESS~ALL OUTDOOR LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE! SO MUCH TO SEE IN THIS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. COME AND SEE~YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!