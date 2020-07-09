1110 Hart Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Beautiful Heavily Treed .5 Acre Lot Home has 5 bdrms, 4 baths, An amazing Outdoor Entertainment area that

includes a Built-in grill, Dining Area, Stone Fireplace, & Plenty of room to Entertain. Inside the home includes a spacious Open Floor Plan, Formal dining, Dedicated Media Room, Game Room Loft, & office for anyone that works from home. COMMERCIAL SPECTRUM INTERNET LINE INCLD. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Island,& Fridge. Fresh paint, Travertine Stone, Soaring Ceilings, Patterned Carpet add to the fine touches. Spacious 3 CAR GARAGE. Award Winning LOVEJOY ISD! Minutes from the Heard Museum, Fairview Town Center, Hwy 75, Whole Foods, & More. Filter Prgrm & Landscape Contract Rqrd.