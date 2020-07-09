All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 1110 Hart Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
1110 Hart Road
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

1110 Hart Road

1110 Hart Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1110 Hart Road, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful Heavily Treed .5 Acre Lot Home has 5 bdrms, 4 baths, An amazing Outdoor Entertainment area that
includes a Built-in grill, Dining Area, Stone Fireplace, & Plenty of room to Entertain. Inside the home includes a spacious Open Floor Plan, Formal dining, Dedicated Media Room, Game Room Loft, & office for anyone that works from home. COMMERCIAL SPECTRUM INTERNET LINE INCLD. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Island,& Fridge. Fresh paint, Travertine Stone, Soaring Ceilings, Patterned Carpet add to the fine touches. Spacious 3 CAR GARAGE. Award Winning LOVEJOY ISD! Minutes from the Heard Museum, Fairview Town Center, Hwy 75, Whole Foods, & More. Filter Prgrm & Landscape Contract Rqrd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Hart Road have any available units?
1110 Hart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 1110 Hart Road have?
Some of 1110 Hart Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Hart Road currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Hart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Hart Road pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Hart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 1110 Hart Road offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Hart Road offers parking.
Does 1110 Hart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Hart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Hart Road have a pool?
No, 1110 Hart Road does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Hart Road have accessible units?
No, 1110 Hart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Hart Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Hart Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Hart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Hart Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District