28205 Equestrian

Stunning hilltop views emerge as you drive up the road in this quiet & secluded section of Fair Oaks Ranch. Turning into the over-sized driveway you have choices. Enter the gorgeous backyard area w/ pool that is enclosed by a custom wrought-iron fence, park in the over-sized garage, go up to the beautiful deck w/ stunning long range views to enter the front doors or go explore the rest of the acreage spread out below. Upon entering the front door you have a large entryway w/ a floating style staircase & soaring ceilings throughout. One way leads to the formal living room w/ fireplace & dining room, the other leads to the M/BR & bathroom suite. There is a cozy family room & breakfast bar off the kitchen, w/ the half bath & laundry room. The KT has an abundance of cabinets & counter space & two pantries. Upstairs you will find three more bedrooms, including one w/ its own private bathroom that could be another master suite. Lease would only be until 12.20.2021. Lawn Service & Pool service included in the rent.