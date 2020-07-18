All apartments in Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

28205 Equestrian

28205 Equestrian · No Longer Available
Location

28205 Equestrian, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Fair Oaks Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Stunning hilltop views emerge as you drive up the road in this quiet & secluded section of Fair Oaks Ranch. Turning into the over-sized driveway you have choices. Enter the gorgeous backyard area w/ pool that is enclosed by a custom wrought-iron fence, park in the over-sized garage, go up to the beautiful deck w/ stunning long range views to enter the front doors or go explore the rest of the acreage spread out below. Upon entering the front door you have a large entryway w/ a floating style staircase & soaring ceilings throughout. One way leads to the formal living room w/ fireplace & dining room, the other leads to the M/BR & bathroom suite. There is a cozy family room & breakfast bar off the kitchen, w/ the half bath & laundry room. The KT has an abundance of cabinets & counter space & two pantries. Upstairs you will find three more bedrooms, including one w/ its own private bathroom that could be another master suite. Lease would only be until 12.20.2021. Lawn Service & Pool service included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28205 Equestrian have any available units?
28205 Equestrian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 28205 Equestrian have?
Some of 28205 Equestrian's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28205 Equestrian currently offering any rent specials?
28205 Equestrian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28205 Equestrian pet-friendly?
No, 28205 Equestrian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Does 28205 Equestrian offer parking?
Yes, 28205 Equestrian offers parking.
Does 28205 Equestrian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28205 Equestrian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28205 Equestrian have a pool?
Yes, 28205 Equestrian has a pool.
Does 28205 Equestrian have accessible units?
No, 28205 Equestrian does not have accessible units.
Does 28205 Equestrian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28205 Equestrian has units with dishwashers.
Does 28205 Equestrian have units with air conditioning?
No, 28205 Equestrian does not have units with air conditioning.
