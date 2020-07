Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community internet access internet cafe key fob access pool table shuffle board trash valet

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to Monticello by the Vineyard Apartments located in Euless, TX. Your pet-friendly community features newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with crisp white cabinets, stainless appliances, durable quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, ceiling fans, and full-size in-home washer and dryer connections.



As a resident of Monticello by the Vineyard, you may also enjoy relaxing alongside our beautiful resort-style swimming pool with barbecue grills, enjoy planned resident social events or utilize the executive conference and business center with new Apple computers.



Conveniently tucked just off State Highway 121, our beautifully-manicured grounds are your urban oasis if you’re looking for an apartment home in a vibrantly social community.



