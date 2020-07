Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments fire pit online portal

Tucked beneath a canopy of trees along a quiet street, the Enclave at Bear Creek takes advantage of its naturally beautiful setting to provide a resort-like apartment community. We offer newly renovated 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with new amenities for you to enjoy daily. Your wooded retreat awaits at the Enclave at Bear Creek Apartments. Let our professional onsite team show you what exclusive living is like. Give us a call to schedule a tour today.