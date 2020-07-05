All apartments in Euless
918 Brook Forest Lane
918 Brook Forest Lane

918 Brook Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

918 Brook Forest Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, highly desirable Brook Forest community townhome ready to move-in. 1st floor boasts with modern kitchen, living, a half bath and private back yard. 2nd floor facilitates master with balcony and huge bath, 2nd bed room with Jack and Jill bath, Office room(convertible as 3rd bedroom with Jack and jill bath) and laundry. An additional extra storage space in the garage with 2 car parking, gas range kitchen with exhaust vent, 5 minutes to DFW airport, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to highways 360,183,121 and 635. Most desirable location of tri-city of Grapevine, Euless and Bedford. No maintenance, HOA covers front and back yard. Dog park, walking & bicycle trails, children park near the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Brook Forest Lane have any available units?
918 Brook Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Brook Forest Lane have?
Some of 918 Brook Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Brook Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
918 Brook Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Brook Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Brook Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 918 Brook Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 918 Brook Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 918 Brook Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Brook Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Brook Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 918 Brook Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 918 Brook Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 918 Brook Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Brook Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Brook Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

