918 Brook Forest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park extra storage

Stunning, highly desirable Brook Forest community townhome ready to move-in. 1st floor boasts with modern kitchen, living, a half bath and private back yard. 2nd floor facilitates master with balcony and huge bath, 2nd bed room with Jack and Jill bath, Office room(convertible as 3rd bedroom with Jack and jill bath) and laundry. An additional extra storage space in the garage with 2 car parking, gas range kitchen with exhaust vent, 5 minutes to DFW airport, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to highways 360,183,121 and 635. Most desirable location of tri-city of Grapevine, Euless and Bedford. No maintenance, HOA covers front and back yard. Dog park, walking & bicycle trails, children park near the community.