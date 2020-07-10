914 Ponds Edge Lane

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single story brand new home in HEB ISD features great room, dining area, tech center, mud room, covered porch, laundry room, side patio, nice backyard and a 2-car garage!
The beautiful kitchen includes granite countertops, large center island ,stainless steel appliances, separate pantry and gas cooktop.
It opens up to the great room with a cozy fireplace.
Luxurious master retreat secluded at the rear of the home features his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet!
Sorry, No Pets No Smoking