914 Ponds Edge Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single story brand new home in HEB ISD features great room, dining area, tech center, mud room, covered porch, laundry room, side patio, nice backyard and a 2-car garage!



The beautiful kitchen includes granite countertops, large center island ,stainless steel appliances, separate pantry and gas cooktop.



It opens up to the great room with a cozy fireplace.



Luxurious master retreat secluded at the rear of the home features his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet!



Sorry, No Pets No Smoking