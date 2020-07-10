All apartments in Euless
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

914 Ponds Edge Lane

914 Ponds Edge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

914 Ponds Edge Ln, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single story brand new home in HEB ISD features great room, dining area, tech center, mud room, covered porch, laundry room, side patio, nice backyard and a 2-car garage!

The beautiful kitchen includes granite countertops, large center island ,stainless steel appliances, separate pantry and gas cooktop.

It opens up to the great room with a cozy fireplace.

Luxurious master retreat secluded at the rear of the home features his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet!

Sorry, No Pets No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Ponds Edge Lane have any available units?
914 Ponds Edge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Ponds Edge Lane have?
Some of 914 Ponds Edge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Ponds Edge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
914 Ponds Edge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Ponds Edge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 914 Ponds Edge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 914 Ponds Edge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 914 Ponds Edge Lane offers parking.
Does 914 Ponds Edge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Ponds Edge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Ponds Edge Lane have a pool?
No, 914 Ponds Edge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 914 Ponds Edge Lane have accessible units?
No, 914 Ponds Edge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Ponds Edge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Ponds Edge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

