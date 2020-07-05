All apartments in Euless
900 Spring Oak Court
900 Spring Oak Court

900 Spring Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

900 Spring Oak Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Light and Bright home in an Amazing established neighborhood that’s not known for rentals. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathes, 2 car detached garage and a fully fenced backyard. Amenities include formal dining or study, split bedroom arrangement, internal atrium also works great as study or office, tall ceilings, lots of windows, wood-tile floors with carpet only in secondary bedrooms. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Outside offers plenty of beautiful mature trees and an oversized backyard with large patio. Large room above garage is perfect for workshop, exercise room or plenty of storage, the possibilities are endless. Close to elementary school and shopping. Centrally located for all DFW access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Spring Oak Court have any available units?
900 Spring Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Spring Oak Court have?
Some of 900 Spring Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Spring Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
900 Spring Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Spring Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 900 Spring Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 900 Spring Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 900 Spring Oak Court offers parking.
Does 900 Spring Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Spring Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Spring Oak Court have a pool?
No, 900 Spring Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 900 Spring Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 900 Spring Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Spring Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Spring Oak Court has units with dishwashers.

