900 Spring Oak Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Light and Bright home in an Amazing established neighborhood that’s not known for rentals. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathes, 2 car detached garage and a fully fenced backyard. Amenities include formal dining or study, split bedroom arrangement, internal atrium also works great as study or office, tall ceilings, lots of windows, wood-tile floors with carpet only in secondary bedrooms. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Outside offers plenty of beautiful mature trees and an oversized backyard with large patio. Large room above garage is perfect for workshop, exercise room or plenty of storage, the possibilities are endless. Close to elementary school and shopping. Centrally located for all DFW access.