900 Rusk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Fabulous updated home in great location. This home offers split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath full bath, bright dining with huge window looking out to beautiful large back yard. New Ceramic tile throughout and fresh paint. Lovely kitchen with abundance of white cabinets and gorgeous backsplash. Great living room with wood burning fire place. Back patio is large enough for patio furniture and grill for entertaining guest. Home has new roof and french drain. Lots of places close by to shop, dine and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 360. 1 Small dog.