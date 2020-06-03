All apartments in Euless
900 Rusk Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:43 AM

900 Rusk Drive

900 Rusk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Rusk Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous updated home in great location. This home offers split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath full bath, bright dining with huge window looking out to beautiful large back yard. New Ceramic tile throughout and fresh paint. Lovely kitchen with abundance of white cabinets and gorgeous backsplash. Great living room with wood burning fire place. Back patio is large enough for patio furniture and grill for entertaining guest. Home has new roof and french drain. Lots of places close by to shop, dine and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 360. 1 Small dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Rusk Drive have any available units?
900 Rusk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Rusk Drive have?
Some of 900 Rusk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Rusk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Rusk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Rusk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Rusk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 900 Rusk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Rusk Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Rusk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Rusk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Rusk Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Rusk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Rusk Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Rusk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Rusk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Rusk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

