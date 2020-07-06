All apartments in Euless
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:10 PM

809 Slaughter Lane

809 Slaughter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

809 Slaughter Lane, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This open concept home is in a great location with an open concept living room and eat in kitchen with an island. The spacious master bedroom on the first floor features a walk in closet. The upstairs has two bedrooms and a large living space that could also be a game room. The back yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator and washer dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Slaughter Lane have any available units?
809 Slaughter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Slaughter Lane have?
Some of 809 Slaughter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Slaughter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
809 Slaughter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Slaughter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 809 Slaughter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 809 Slaughter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 809 Slaughter Lane offers parking.
Does 809 Slaughter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Slaughter Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Slaughter Lane have a pool?
No, 809 Slaughter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 809 Slaughter Lane have accessible units?
No, 809 Slaughter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Slaughter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Slaughter Lane has units with dishwashers.

