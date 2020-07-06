809 Slaughter Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This open concept home is in a great location with an open concept living room and eat in kitchen with an island. The spacious master bedroom on the first floor features a walk in closet. The upstairs has two bedrooms and a large living space that could also be a game room. The back yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator and washer dryer are included.