809 Slaughter Lane

This open concept home is in a great location with an open concept living room and eat in kitchen with an island. The spacious master bedroom on the first floor features a walk in closet. The upstairs has two bedrooms and a large living space that could also be a game room. The back yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator and washer dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
