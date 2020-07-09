All apartments in Euless
809 Fayette Drive
809 Fayette Drive

809 Fayette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Fayette Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
gym
pool
pet friendly
This stunning remodeled three bed room two bath in Euless, is set really close to TX-121/183 with easy commutes to the airport and located close to great shopping! Given new floors, paint and lots of attention this house will please even the most picky clients. The new flooring has been installed throughout the home and so there is NO carpet for easy cleaning. The wide kitchen give plenty of room and counter space to prep sizable meals and is open to the living room making it a great entertaining space. All rooms are centrally located down a main hall. The back yard is enormous so plenty more room to entertain guest or kids in the Texas summers. Pets are on a case by case and OTHER FEES APPLY!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

