Updated duplex on a treed corner lot with easy access to HWY 121 or 183. Just minutes away from the DFW Airport. Motorized gate at driveway leads to 2 private carport stalls in the back of the home. Refrigerator included with rent. Large shed in backyard. Nice neutral paint throughout. 1 dog under 15 lbs only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have any available units?
760 Rock Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Rock Creek Drive have?
Some of 760 Rock Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Rock Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
760 Rock Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Rock Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Rock Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 760 Rock Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
