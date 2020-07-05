All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 760 Rock Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
760 Rock Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

760 Rock Creek Drive

760 Rock Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

760 Rock Creek Dr, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated duplex on a treed corner lot with easy access to HWY 121 or 183. Just minutes away from the DFW Airport. Motorized gate at driveway leads to 2 private carport stalls in the back of the home. Refrigerator included with rent. Large shed in backyard. Nice neutral paint throughout. 1 dog under 15 lbs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have any available units?
760 Rock Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Rock Creek Drive have?
Some of 760 Rock Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Rock Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
760 Rock Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Rock Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Rock Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 760 Rock Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Rock Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Rock Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary